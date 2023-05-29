SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Biden to participate in Memorial Day wreath-laying ceremony

FILE - President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington...
FILE - President Joe Biden lays a wreath at The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30, 2022, in Arlington, Va. Biden will participate in the traditional ceremony on Monday before delivering an address.(Andrew Harnik | AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:09 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will participate in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday as part of the 155th National Memorial Day observance at Arlington National Cemetery.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff also will attend.

The ceremony will be followed shortly thereafter by the president’s Memorial Day address at Memorial Amphitheater.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin will also deliver remarks.

The first official “Decoration Day,” was held at Arlington National Cemetery on May 30, 1868, in the shadow of the Civil War. Tens of thousands of that war’s dead were interred at the cemetery, which had been created in 1864.

The holiday became officially known as Memorial Day in 1971.

The Department of Veterans Affairs wants to raise awareness of a final honor for veterans. (Source: CNN/NATIONAL CEMETERY ADMINISTRATION)

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

The Summerville Police Department says three people were injured in a Saturday shooting.
3 injured Summerville shooting, 1 in custody, police say
Trivelle Fowler, 34, of Holly Hill was charged with one count of murder after a shooting in...
Holly Hill man arrested in deadly Moncks Corner shooting
Moncks Corner Police Department says a a home on Birchwood Drive is being investigated after a...
Moncks Corner Police investigate woman’s death
The city of Charleston is remembering Police Chief Luther Reynolds, who died Monday at age 56...
Visitation held Sunday for Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds
Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding rallies calling for a $17-per-hour federal minimum wage. A rally...
Rally to raise the minimum wage set for Saturday in Charleston

Latest News

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deadly shooting involving an...
Sheriff: Man killed in officer-involved shooting at scene of woman’s death
VIDEO: Man killed in SC officer-involved shooting at scene of woman's death
Health experts at MUSC are warning about a rise in a certain type of strep infections among...
‘Very, very unusual’: MUSC doctors see spike in Invasive Strep cases
A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said.
Woman drove car onto beach near beachgoers and into water, sheriff’s dept. says
A driver was arrested and charged with DUI and reckless driving, police said.
Car seen after driven into water at beach