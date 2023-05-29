SC Lottery
Clemson, South Carolina, Coastal Carolina named hosts for NCAA Regional baseball tournament

NCAA Baseball
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 8:59 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Three teams from the Palmetto State will be serving as a regional site host for the NCAA Baseball tournament next weekend it was announced on Sunday evening.

Clemson, South Carolina and Coastal Carolina will all be playing host when the tournament kicks off on Friday.

Clemson, fresh off winning the ACC Tournament championship on Sunday, will be hosting for the 17th time since 1980 and the first since 2018. It’ll be the 45th time in program history the Tigers make the NCAA Tournament, that’s the 5th most in NCAA history.

Coastal Carolina will be hosting for the 5th time in program history and the first since 2018. The Sun Belt regular season champions, Coastal will be playing in the NCAA’s for the 19th time this year.

South Carolina was on the bubble for hosting after struggling down the stretch but a strong start to the season was enough to bring a regional to Columbia. It’ll be the 19th time in school history the Gamecocks will host a regional and first since 2021. This will be the 34th trip to the NCAA’s for South Carolina.

Of the 16 host sites, 8 are from the SEC and 4 more from the ACC.

The complete brackets will be released at Noon on Monday.

