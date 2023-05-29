Coroner identifies victim of Moncks Corner shooting

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the Holly Hill woman who died in a Moncks Corner shooting.

Adiarylis Fowler, 24, died in the incident, Coroner Darnell Harwell said.

Moncks Corner Police say Trivelle Fowler, 34, of Holly Hill, was arrested Saturday and charged with one count of murder.

Police have not confirmed a relationship between the victim and the suspect.

Police responded to the 400 block of Birchwood Drive for a possible homicide Saturday at 4:15 p.m. Police said when officers arrived, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds with no sign of life.

The Moncks Corner Fire Department, Berkeley County EMS and the Berkeley County Coroner responded and declared the victim dead at the scene, the police department says.

They say an investigation by Moncks Corner detectives led to identifying Fowler as the shooting suspect.

Fowler was being held at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center and his bond hearing was scheduled for Sunday.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-719-4169.

