Dorchester County to unveil Veterans Monument

ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - Members of Dorchester County Council will unveil its new Veterans Monument at a Memorial Day ceremony.

The ceremony will take place at Davis-Bailey Park at St. George at 10 a.m.

It will include a keynote address by retired USMC Capt. Dr. Tom Riddick, of Summerville, who served more than 20 years as an enlisted Marine and a Marine Officer. Riddick’s last command was the University of New Mexico where he served as Marine Officer Instructor and recruiter for the university’s NROTC unit.

The ceremony will also include the Posting of Colors by the Honor Guard of the 628th Force Support Squadron of Joint Base Charleston and a Wreath Laying to honor those who have given their lives for their country and for those missing in action.

It is one of several events planned for Memorial Day across the Lowcountry.

The park is located at 5190 East Jim Bilton Blvd.

