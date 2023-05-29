SC Lottery
Family visits every SC state park, promoting education and history

This Memorial Day was a special one for a North Carolina family that has now traveled to every state park in both of the Carolinas.
By Emily Johnson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This Memorial Day was a special one for a North Carolina family that has now traveled to every state park in both of the Carolinas.

The Bartos family completed their goal Monday by stopping at Edisto Beach State Park and Hunting Island State Park.

Their goal first started when visiting all state parks in North Carolina back in 2019, before deciding to take the same mission to South Carolina.

“They love just like playing all over trees and just like enjoying nature,” Gregory Bartos says. “It was like alright well South Carolina, we’re probably going to experience the same types of things; and sure enough we have done canoes, kayaks, river rafting and biking as a family.”

The Bartos family adventure includes five children that parents Gregory and Morgan, his wife, homeschool, and Gregory’s parents who live in South Carolina.

The decision to visit the 47 state parks in South Carolina started 14 months ago and since then, the Bartos children have found a new love for the outdoors.

“We have said multiple times throughout this whole challenge that this has been one of the most fun things that we’ve ever done together,” Gregory adds. “Like with my parents with their grandkids; we’ve never done anything more fun than this.”

They encourage other families to try the same challenge, saying it has brought the Bartos family together to experience new adventures.

“If you’re wanting to do the challenge, get the annual pass because it’s worth it that you get into all the parks,” Morgan Bartos, mother, says. “It’s been a very inexpensive way to spend hours and hours together.”

Their next goal is to visit all National Parks in the county within the next ten years, already visiting 21 out of the 63 national parks.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

