Funeral for Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds set for Tuesday

Family and friends will attend a celebration of life service for Luther Reynolds Tuesday morning in Mount Pleasant.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:03 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Holy City will say farewell to its police chief at a Celebration of Life service Tuesday in Mount Pleasant.

Police Chief Luther Reynolds died on May 22 from cancer at age 56.

Reynolds served as the city’s police chief for five years.

Hundreds of people gathered Sunday in West Ashley for a visitation. Those who paid respect included city officials, police officers, friends and colleagues.

Reynolds’ funeral will take place Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the Seacoast Christian Community Church in Mount Pleasant.

Reynolds shared an open letter with the Charleston community on May 17 in which he announced he would end cancer treatment and enter hospice care. Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, who named Reynolds as the city’s police chief in 2018, said Reynolds died five days later at 8:10 p.m. with his wife, Carolina, and his two children, Luke and Grace, by his side.

In a statement announcing the death, Tecklenburg called Reynolds “a modern man with ancient virtues: faith, honor, courage, duty.”

“But most of all, and at his very core, Luther was a man of love. He loved his family, his friends, his life. He loved this city and the brave men and women who keep it safe,” Tecklenburg said. “He loved God, and in faithful service, he loved his neighbor. Over the coming days, we will mourn Luther Reynolds, for we loved him as much as he loved us. But even today, as our hearts are breaking, we can take solace in knowing that with Luther’s final journey now complete, his weary days of pain have passed, and his timeless days of peace have just begun.”

The agency he led asked people to send donations to the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center Sarcoma Reseach Center in lieu of flowers.

