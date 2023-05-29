SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Graham responds to Russian ‘arrest warrant’

Russia’s Interior Ministry on Monday issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WCSC/AP) - U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham issued a statement Monday morning in response to Russia’s Interior Ministry announcing a warrant for his arrest.

The Republican senator released the following statement:

I will wear the arrest warrant issued by Putin’s corrupt and immoral government as a Badge of Honor.

To know that my commitment to Ukraine has drawn the ire of Putin’s regime brings me immense joy.  I will continue to stand with and for Ukraine’s freedom until every Russian soldier is expelled from Ukrainian territory.

Finally, here’s an offer to my Russian ‘friends’ who want to arrest and try me for calling out the Putin regime as being war criminals:

I will submit to jurisdiction of the International Criminal Court if you do.

Come and make your best case. See you in The Hague!

The Associated Press reported Monday that Russia’s Interior Ministry issued the arrest warrant following Graham’s comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.

In an edited video of his meeting on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that was released by Zelenskyy’s office, Graham noted that “the Russians are dying” and described the U.S. military assistance to the country as “the best money we’ve ever spent.”

While Graham appeared to have made the remarks in different parts of the conversation, the short video by Ukraine’s presidential office put them next to each other, causing outrage in Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented Sunday by saying “it’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators.”

The Investigative Committee, the country’s top criminal investigation agency, has moved to open a criminal inquiry against Graham, and the Interior Ministry followed up by issuing a warrant for his arrest as indicated Monday by its official record of wanted criminal suspects.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Summerville Police Department says three people were injured in a Saturday shooting.
3 injured Summerville shooting, 1 in custody, police say
Trivelle Fowler, 34, of Holly Hill was charged with one count of murder after a shooting in...
Coroner identifies victim of Moncks Corner shooting
Moncks Corner Police Department says a a home on Birchwood Drive is being investigated after a...
Moncks Corner Police investigate woman’s death
The city of Charleston is remembering Police Chief Luther Reynolds, who died Monday at age 56...
Visitation held Sunday for Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds
Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding rallies calling for a $17-per-hour federal minimum wage. A rally...
Rally to raise the minimum wage set for Saturday in Charleston

Latest News

Dorchester County Council will unveil its Veterans Monument at a ceremony Monday morning at 10...
Dorchester County to unveil Veterans Monument
Trivelle Fowler, 34, of Holly Hill was charged with one count of murder after a shooting in...
Coroner identifies victim of Moncks Corner shooting
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deadly shooting involving an...
Sheriff: Man killed in officer-involved shooting at scene of woman’s death
VIDEO: Man killed in SC officer-involved shooting at scene of woman's death