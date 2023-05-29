SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Man stops for cup of coffee, wins $1 million in lottery

Nabi Hasani bought a scratch-off ticket when he stopped at a minimart to get a cup of coffee....
Nabi Hasani bought a scratch-off ticket when he stopped at a minimart to get a cup of coffee. He couldn’t believe his eyes when he won the top prize of $1 million.(Source: California Lottery)
By Kali O'Rourke
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (Gray News) - A California man walked away a millionaire after he bought a lottery ticket while grabbing a cup of coffee at a minimart.

Nabi Hasani says something prompted him to buy a $10 “The Perfect Gift” Scratchers ticket when he stopped at a Chula Vista minimart to grab a cup of coffee, according to a California Lottery press release.

He couldn’t believe his eyes when he ended up winning the top prize of $1 million.

“What a surprise,” he told lottery officials. “It was just a random pick.”

Hasani had 20 chances on the ticket to try to uncover a box showing a bell. With only three squares left to uncover, he scratched box No. 17 and became a millionaire, according to the press release.

“I asked the cashier if it was true that I won,” Hasani told lottery officials. “I still went home and showed my children and asked them to confirm it, too.”

Money from the California Lottery goes toward public education. Hasani said it was “the best thing” to know he was helping schools and children.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Summerville Police Department says three people were injured in a Saturday shooting.
3 injured Summerville shooting, 1 in custody, police say
Moncks Corner Police Department says a a home on Birchwood Drive is being investigated after a...
Moncks Corner Police investigate woman’s death
Trivelle Fowler, 34, of Holly Hill was charged with one count of murder after a shooting in...
Holly Hill man arrested in deadly Moncks Corner shooting
The city of Charleston is remembering Police Chief Luther Reynolds, who died Monday at age 56...
Visitation held Sunday for Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds
Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding rallies calling for a $17-per-hour federal minimum wage. A rally...
Rally to raise the minimum wage set for Saturday in Charleston

Latest News

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea tells neighboring Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days
Iren Byers, 20, was arrested and booked into jail on four counts of first-degree murder and one...
Court docs: Man’s hatred for drugs, homelessness led to deadly shooting spree
Health experts at MUSC are warning about a rise in a certain type of strep infections among...
‘Very, very unusual’: MUSC doctors see spike in Invasive Strep cases
VIDEO: MUSC tracking increase in certain type of Strep cases in children