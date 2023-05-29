Richland County convenience store owner charged with murder in shooting death of 14-year-old boy

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said a convenience store owner is in custody and charged with murder in the case of a 14-year-old boy who was shot to death.

Lott and Coroner Naida Rutherford identified the boy as Cyrus Carmack-Belton.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, on the 200 block of Springtree Drive, near Parklane Road in Columbia.

Deputies said they found Carmack-Belton with a gunshot wound lying on the side of the road and he was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Lott said the investigation revealed a confrontation happened at the nearby Shell gas station where the store owner, Rick Chow, suspected Carmack-Belton of shoplifting. However, there was no evidence he stole anything.

Lott stated after a verbal confrontation, Chow and his son chased Carmack-Belton down the street. The teen fell, but got back up and ran.

Authorities said Chow’s son told his dad Carmack-Belton was armed, and Chow shot Carmack-Belton in the back as he was running away.

According to Lott, Carmack-Belton was armed with a gun, which was later recovered by deputies near his body.

