SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Russia issues arrest warrant for Lindsey Graham over Ukraine comments

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's...
Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Appropriations hearing on the President's proposed budget request for fiscal year 2024, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOSCOW (AP) - Russia’s Interior Ministry on Monday issued an arrest warrant for U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham following his comments related to the fighting in Ukraine.

In an edited video of his meeting on Friday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that was released by Zelenskyy’s office, Graham, a Republican from South Carolina, noted that “the Russians are dying” and described the U.S. military assistance to the country as “the best money we’ve ever spent.”

While Graham appeared to have made the remarks in different parts of the conversation, the short video by Ukraine’s presidential office put them next to each other, causing outrage in Russia.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented Sunday by saying that “it’s hard to imagine a greater shame for the country than having such senators.”

The Investigative Committee, the country’s top criminal investigation agency, has moved to open a criminal inquiry against Graham, and the Interior Ministry followed up by issuing a warrant for his arrest as indicated Monday by its official record of wanted criminal suspects.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Summerville Police Department says three people were injured in a Saturday shooting.
3 injured Summerville shooting, 1 in custody, police say
Moncks Corner Police Department says a a home on Birchwood Drive is being investigated after a...
Moncks Corner Police investigate woman’s death
Trivelle Fowler, 34, of Holly Hill was charged with one count of murder after a shooting in...
Holly Hill man arrested in deadly Moncks Corner shooting
The city of Charleston is remembering Police Chief Luther Reynolds, who died Monday at age 56...
Visitation held Sunday for Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds
Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding rallies calling for a $17-per-hour federal minimum wage. A rally...
Rally to raise the minimum wage set for Saturday in Charleston

Latest News

James Michael Muller, 25, died Friday in the line of duty while battling an apartment fire in...
Funeral plans confirmed for fallen SC firefighter
This undated photo shows the late Army Cpl. Luther H. Story. The Army said Friday, May 19,...
‘He’s home’: Missing 73 years, Medal of Honor recipient’s remains return to Georgia
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korea tells neighboring Japan it plans to launch satellite in coming days
VIDEO: Funeral plans confirmed for fallen SC firefighter