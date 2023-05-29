SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Sheriff: Man killed in officer-involved shooting at scene of woman’s death

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deadly Memorial Day officer-involved shooting in the Landrum area.
By Patrick Phillips and Anisa Snipes
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The sheriff of Spartanburg County says a man wielding a butcher knife was fatally shot as he charged at officers who responded to a woman’s death at an Upstate apartment complex.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting at the Bon Aire Apartments on South Randolph Avenue in Landrum.

The incident began when a Landrum Police officer responded a call about a domestic situation at around 4 a.m., Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said.

When the officer arrived, he found a woman in a wheelchair who was dead at the scene and a man armed with what Wright described as “a very large butcher knife.”

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist and Wright told FOX Carolina officers deployed a Taser which did not subdue the man and also deployed a K-9, which also failed to subdue him.

“And he started charging at the officers and two of my deputies and the Landrum officer shot him,” Wright said. “It appears that we did everything we could not to have to do that, so I’d ask you to pray for all the victims.”

Wright said none of the officers involved in the shooting were injured.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has responded to the scene, but has so far released no details about the victim.

Multiple agencies responded early Monday morning to the scene of a deadly officer-involved...
Multiple agencies responded early Monday morning to the scene of a deadly officer-involved shooting at a Landrum apartment complex.(FOX Carolina)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Summerville Police Department says three people were injured in a Saturday shooting.
3 injured Summerville shooting, 1 in custody, police say
Trivelle Fowler, 34, of Holly Hill was charged with one count of murder after a shooting in...
Holly Hill man arrested in deadly Moncks Corner shooting
Moncks Corner Police Department says a a home on Birchwood Drive is being investigated after a...
Moncks Corner Police investigate woman’s death
The city of Charleston is remembering Police Chief Luther Reynolds, who died Monday at age 56...
Visitation held Sunday for Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds
Sen. Bernie Sanders is holding rallies calling for a $17-per-hour federal minimum wage. A rally...
Rally to raise the minimum wage set for Saturday in Charleston

Latest News

Health experts at MUSC are warning about a rise in a certain type of strep infections among...
‘Very, very unusual’: MUSC doctors see spike in Invasive Strep cases
VIDEO: Authorities investigate officer-involved shooting in Spartanburg County
VIDEO: MUSC tracking cases of invasive Group A Strep on the rise in children
James Michael Muller, 25, died Friday in the line of duty while battling an apartment fire in...
Funeral plans confirmed for fallen SC firefighter