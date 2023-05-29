Sheriff: Man killed in officer-involved shooting at scene of woman’s death

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The sheriff of Spartanburg County says a man wielding a butcher knife was fatally shot as he charged at officers who responded to a woman’s death at an Upstate apartment complex.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating the shooting at the Bon Aire Apartments on South Randolph Avenue in Landrum.

The incident began when a Landrum Police officer responded a call about a domestic situation at around 4 a.m., Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright said.

When the officer arrived, he found a woman in a wheelchair who was dead at the scene and a man armed with what Wright described as “a very large butcher knife.”

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist and Wright told FOX Carolina officers deployed a Taser which did not subdue the man and also deployed a K-9, which also failed to subdue him.

“And he started charging at the officers and two of my deputies and the Landrum officer shot him,” Wright said. “It appears that we did everything we could not to have to do that, so I’d ask you to pray for all the victims.”

Wright said none of the officers involved in the shooting were injured.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office has responded to the scene, but has so far released no details about the victim.

