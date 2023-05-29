SC Lottery
Sunshine returns for our Memorial Day!

By Joey Sovine
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Slowly getting back to normal as our slow-moving coastal storm heads north into the Mid-Atlantic states today. Sunshine will return as the clouds begin to clear out this morning. We expect a partly cloudy afternoon with high temperatures making it into the low 80s inland, 70s at the beaches. Heads up if you are heading to the beaches, the water is chilly for this time of the year with water temps close to 70°. Last year, the water temperatures was 81° on Memorial Day. There is a small chance of a shower this afternoon but most of you should stay dry. More of this type of weather is on the way this week with daily highs in the low to mid 80s and daily rain chances 20% or less.

MEMORIAL DAY: Sun & Clouds. Warmer. High 82.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 84.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 83.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 85.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 84.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 84.

