Sunshine returns this week with warmer temperatures!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Slowly getting back to normal as our slow-moving coastal storm heads north into the Mid-Atlantic states today. Sunshine will continue this afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be in the low 80s inland, 70s at the beaches. Heads up if you are heading to the beaches, the water is chilly for this time of the year with water temps close to 70°. Last year, the water temperatures was 81° on Memorial Day. There is a small chance of a shower this afternoon but most of you should stay dry. More of this type of weather is on the way this week with daily highs in the low to mid 80s and daily rain chances 20% or less.

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Warmer. High 82, Low 64.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 84, Low 64.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 83, Low 65.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 84, Low 67.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 85, Low 66.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 81, Low 67.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. High 81, Low 66.

