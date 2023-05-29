Tim Scott hosts first event since announcing presidential bid

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - U.S. Sen. Tim Scott hosted his first town hall in Goose Creek Sunday evening since announcing his presidential bid last week.

Hundreds of supporters and members of the community came together to hear from Tim Scott at New Life Christian Fellowship Church.

“If we’re going to win as one American family, we’re going to have to figure out how to assume that we are a single unit, charged with the responsibility of making sure that future generations of Americans experienced the good that we did, and as little of the bad as we did,” Scott says.

Scott addressed questions from the audience throughout the evening with topics ranging from police reform and teacher pay to foreign policy and trade agreements.

“Demoralizing, demonizing and defending the police a mistake colossal,” Scott says. “Respecting, appreciating and building healthy relationships with police, is a necessary component for community policing to actually flourish.”

“The first thing we have to do is recognize that China is not our friend, not our ally,” Scott adds. “They don’t want our best interest. We are in the midst of an economic cold war with China.”

He also addressed questions about minority representation in the Republican party, protection against southern boarders and an industrial revolution.

“I would bring home our factories, and our jobs and create them here at home,” Scott says.

The 57-year-old launched his presidential exploratory committee last month and emphasized his faith, his race, and growing up as the son of a single mother.

“If we are going to achieve another American century, it will require us those who agree and those who disagree, to have the civil public forum to debate the serious issues of our time,” Scott says.

Scott is currently running against six other confirmed Republican presidential candidates in the upcoming 2024 election.

