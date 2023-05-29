Visitation held Sunday for Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A visitation was held Sunday afternoon for Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds.

Reynolds, 56, died on Monday from cancer, days after sharing a letter with the Charleston community in which he said he had decided to end cancer treatments and enter hospice care.

Hundreds of people including city officials, police officers, friends and colleagues gathered inside the McAlister-Smith funeral home to pay respect to the life of Reynolds.

Hundreds of people including city officials, police officers, friends and colleagues gathered inside the McAlister-Smith funeral home to pay respect to the life of Reynolds.

Rep. Wendell Gilliard of Charleston County attended the visitation saying he was the type of person that went above and beyond.

“Me and him became great friends later on as he lived here, and he showed his great works, Gilliard says. “It meant a lot to me. He was a true public servant, and I think everybody should understand that.”

His Celebration of Life service is scheduled for Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Seacoast Christian Community Church, located at 750 Long Point Road in Mount Pleasant.

Named chief of police in 2018, Reynolds announced in late 2021 that he had been diagnosed with cancer. After an aggressive treatment that included surgery to amputate a leg and chemotherapy, he returned to the job in February 2022.

“That’s a sign that really speaks volume of demand and the life he had chosen to live,” Gilliard says. “He amplified and exemplify with a true Christian should be about as they walk through this life.”

Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg said Reynolds died at an area hospice facility with his wife, Caroline, and his two children, Luke and Grace, by his side.

Tecklenburg called Reynolds a brother and a spiritual mentor. Tecklenburg said during the interview process Reynolds stood out because on top of his impressive resume, he showed heart. Tecklenburg said the chief’s love for the city showed up until his final moments.

“To get up every day, to keep on going, that determination, that resolve. So many people would have said, ‘Hey, I’m going to check out, or retire…’” Tecklenburg said. “He was so committed and he loved Charleston so much and he loved what he was doing so much, that I don’t think the thought ever occurred to him.”

City leaders released statements honoring the life and legacy of the beloved chief after hearing the news.

The Charleston Police Department said in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the MUSC Hollings Cancer Center Sarcoma Research Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.