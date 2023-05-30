1 dead, 5 injured in Charleston Co. shooting
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting near a nightclub in the Hollywood area Monday night.
The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on Storage Road near Church Hill Road in the Hollywood area, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
Knapp said deputies found one person inside a vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene. The five injured people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Knapp said.
Around two hours before the shooting, deputies responded to a report of a large crowd in the area and found a neighborhood party, Knapp said.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.