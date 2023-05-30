SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 dead, 5 injured in Charleston Co. shooting

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened near a nightclub Monday night.
By Marissa Lute and Steven Ardary
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office said one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting near a nightclub in the Hollywood area Monday night.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on Storage Road near Church Hill Road in the Hollywood area, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Knapp said deputies found one person inside a vehicle who was pronounced dead at the scene. The five injured people were taken to area hospitals with injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening, Knapp said.

Around two hours before the shooting, deputies responded to a report of a large crowd in the area and found a neighborhood party, Knapp said.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trivelle Fowler, 34, of Holly Hill was charged with one count of murder after a shooting in...
Coroner identifies victim of Moncks Corner shooting
Passengers aboard the Carnival Sunshine dealt with a scary end to their vacation as the cruise...
Passengers recount Carnival Sunshine taking on rough seas during return to port
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deadly shooting involving an...
Woman found dead in wheelchair, suspect shot dead by SC deputies
Health experts at MUSC are warning about a rise in a certain type of strep infections among...
‘Very, very unusual’: MUSC doctors see spike in Invasive Strep cases

Latest News

A ‘Missing Man Table’ ceremony involves an unoccupied table, set with certain items that...
Lowcountry restaurant honors fallen service members with ‘Missing Hero Table’
Both the driver and the passenger of that motorcycle were killed, and now their families are...
Victims’ families sue woman’s estate after fatal 2021 motorcycle crash
VIDEO: Deputies: Multiple people hurt in Charleston Co. shooting
VIDEO: Lowcountry restaurant honors fallen service members with ‘Missing Hero Table’