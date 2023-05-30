Coastal Carolina baseball coach Gilmore will retire after 2024

SC Lottery
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Coastal Carolina coach Gary Gilmore, who led the Chanticleers to the 2016 College World Series title, said he’ll retire after the 2024 season and expects to turn the program over to longtime assistant Kevin Schnall.

Gilmore has led the Coastal Carolina baseball program for the past 28 years. His team is seeded 10th nationally in the NCAA Tournament and will host a four-team regional starting Friday.

Gilmore, 65, has been treated for pancreatic cancer the past three years. He said his cancer, which has spread to his liver, is manageable and he feels strong enough to continue coaching through next season.

Schnall has coached at Coastal Carolina for 20 years in two different stints, the last starting in 2016 when the team won its national championship.

The Chants (39-19) open NCAA play against Rider (35-19), which won the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament title.

