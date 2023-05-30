Commercial vehicle upfit company establishing operations in N. Charleston

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - A company specializing in shelving and storage for commercial vehicles is investing more than $1 million to establish its first South Carolina operations in Charleston County.

Ranger Design’s $1.5 million investment will bring approximately 50 new jobs to the area.

“We are thrilled to establish our new upfitting center in North Charleston, South Carolina,” Ranger Design President and Chief Executive Officer Ron Cowie said. “This expansion of our fleet upfit solutions capabilities is a significant part of our overall growth plan. It positions us for new opportunities and enables us to better serve our current customers.”

The company offers shelving, racks and other solutions to maximize cargo space inside commercial vehicles.

Ranger Design’s new facility will be located at 9035-K Sightline Drive in North Charleston.

The company says the new facility will allow it to expand its footprint for gas and electric vehicles and provide extra warehousing capacity.

Operations at the facility are expected to begin in the summer of 2023.

