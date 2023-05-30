Deputies: Multiple people hurt in Charleston Co. shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened near a nightclub Monday night.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on Storage Road near Church Hill Road in the Hollywood area, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies said multiple people were shot near a nightclub.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

