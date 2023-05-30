Deputies: Multiple people hurt in Charleston Co. shooting
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened near a nightclub Monday night.
The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on Storage Road near Church Hill Road in the Hollywood area, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.
Deputies said multiple people were shot near a nightclub.
No arrests have been made.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
