SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Deputies: Multiple people hurt in Charleston Co. shooting

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened near a nightclub Monday night.
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened near a nightclub Monday night.

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on Storage Road near Church Hill Road in the Hollywood area, sheriff’s office spokesman Andrew Knapp said.

Deputies said multiple people were shot near a nightclub.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trivelle Fowler, 34, of Holly Hill was charged with one count of murder after a shooting in...
Coroner identifies victim of Moncks Corner shooting
The Summerville Police Department says three people were injured in a Saturday shooting.
3 injured Summerville shooting, 1 in custody, police say
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deadly shooting involving an...
Woman found dead in wheelchair, suspect shot dead by SC deputies
Moncks Corner Police Department says a a home on Birchwood Drive is being investigated after a...
Moncks Corner Police investigate woman’s death
Health experts at MUSC are warning about a rise in a certain type of strep infections among...
‘Very, very unusual’: MUSC doctors see spike in Invasive Strep cases

Latest News

A ‘Missing Man Table’ ceremony involves an unoccupied table, set with certain items that...
Lowcountry restaurant honors fallen service members with ‘Missing Hero Table’
Both the driver and the passenger of that motorcycle were killed, and now their families are...
Victims’ families sue woman’s estate after fatal 2021 motorcycle crash
VIDEO: Deputies: Multiple people hurt in Charleston Co. shooting
VIDEO: Lowcountry restaurant honors fallen service members with ‘Missing Hero Table’