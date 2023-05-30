FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes, snarls traffic on I-26 east

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 Tuesday morning is causing a miles-long backup for drivers heading east.

Two eastbound lanes of I-26 are closed at the Aviation Avenue and Remount Road exit.

Traffic cameras show four miles of traffic backup in the area.

Meteorologist Joey Sovine suggests using Dorchester Road or Rivers Avenue as alternate routes.

