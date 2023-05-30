SC Lottery
FIRST ALERT: Crash closes lanes, snarls traffic on I-26 east

A crash on I-26 Tuesday morning is causing a miles-long backup for drivers heading east.
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash on I-26 Tuesday morning is causing a miles-long backup for drivers heading east.

Two eastbound lanes of I-26 are closed at the Aviation Avenue and Remount Road exit.

Traffic cameras show four miles of traffic backup in the area.

Meteorologist Joey Sovine suggests using Dorchester Road or Rivers Avenue as alternate routes.

