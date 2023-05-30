Goose Creek breaks ground on amphitheater, venue hopes to increase arts in city

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) – The city of Goose Creek hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday afternoon as construction begins on the new Joseph S. Daning Amphitheater.

Although the Daning Amphitheatre will not open until the fall of 2024, members of Goose Creek City government, including Mayor Greg Habib, are already emphasizing the impact the new entertainment venue will have on the city.

“You can learn a lot about a city based on the emphasis it puts on the arts,” Habib says. “The arts can separate good cities from great cities, and separate great cities from destinations; this project is but the latest in our commitment to art in Goose Creek.”

Costing just under $4 million, the amphitheater can seat 800 people and will be located at the lake behind City Hall, beside the City’s Recreation Complex.

The city announced last August that the amphitheater will be named after former S.C. Rep. Joe Daning, who was a Goose Creek City Council member for over 20 years.

“I can’t tell you how much this amphitheater will provide a wonderful event space for all types of cultural happenings in the Goose Creek community for many generations,” Daning says. “And for me, and I know for a lot of folks, it’s a dream come true.”

Habib says the entertainment space will redefine what it means to grow up in Goose Creek and be a testament to arts in the city.

“We are enriching our hometown expanding our horizons and making an impact beyond our borders and moving our world,” he adds. “Ladies and gentlemen, this amphitheater is going to redefine what it means to grow up in Goose Creek.”

Cultural Arts Commission Vice Chairperson Libby Roerig also says that the structure will increase the quality and quantity of performance arts in the city.

“The amphitheater will mean more cultural events and programs, more concerts, more poetry nights, more dramatic performances, more movie nights, more special events,” Roerig says. “More opportunities for more kids to take part in and to take in performing arts in Goose Creek.”

The amphitheater will take 18 months to complete following Tuesday’s groundbreaking and will be built by Trident Construction.

The Middleton Group Architects and Baker Engineering LLC are also partners on the project.

