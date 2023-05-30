Lowcountry restaurant honors fallen service members with ‘Missing Hero Table’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry restaurant has found a unique way to honor the fallen, missing or imprisoned soldiers that have served our country.

A “Missing Man Table” ceremony involves an unoccupied table, set with certain items that represent the emotions reserved for those who did not come home.

Although there is incredible significance to each item on the table, the U.S. Department of Defense says there’s no item more moving than the empty chair, which symbolizes a fallen soldier who laid down their life for the country.

Texas Roadhouse is one of the several Lowcountry restaurants setting aside a table this Memorial Day for the fallen, missing or imprisoned U.S. soldiers.

Manager Rob Robinson says he shut down and rearranged server’s sections to ensure this ceremony was carried out.

“We just hope people realize that we recognize the ultimate sacrifice, both from the fallen service members along with their families,” Robinson said.

“Just that a busy chain restaurant like this thought about that and thought to reserve a seat for them, it’s just really kind,” customer Victoria Gass said.

The Department of Defense describes the significance of each detail of the ceremony:

The tablecloth is white, symbolizing the purity of their motives.

The glass is upside down because of their inability to share this day’s toast.

The candle illustrates everlasting hope.

The single red rose reminds us of their families and loved ones.

A slice of lemon describes their bitter fate.

The salt symbolizes the tears of their families.

And the chair is left empty.

