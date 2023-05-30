Stingrays legend Spencer Carbery named head coach of NHL’s Washington Capitals

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCSC) - Former Stingrays player and coach Spencer Carbery was named the new head coach of the Rays parent club, the NHL’s Washington Capitals on Tuesday morning.

Carbery, who spent the last 2 seasons as an assistant coach with the Toronto Maple Leafs, becomes the 20th head coach in franchise history.

“It’s a tremendous honor and privilege to be named the head coach of the Washington Capitals,” Carbery said in a statement. “I would like to thank the Capitals organization for affording me the opportunity to lead this team. I look forward to working with this group of talented players and building upon the winning culture in place. I would also like to thank the Toronto Maple Leafs organization for all their support over the past two years and wish them all the best in the future.”

Carbery spent the final 2 years of his playing career in the Lowcountry with the Stingrays from 2008-2010 scoring 22 goals with 26 assists and helping the team win the Kelly Cup title in 2009. After his retirement he would become an assistant coach with the club. After one season he would be moved up to head coach.

He led the Stingrays for 5 seasons including a trip to the Kelly Cup championship series in 2015. He would go 207-115-38, leading the Stingrays to the Kelly Cup Playoffs in each of his five seasons. In total, Carbery guided South Carolina to two division titles, two Eastern Conference Finals appearances and a Kelly Cup Finals appearance in 2015. In 2013-14, Carbery won the leagues Coach of The Year Award after leading the Stingrays to their first division title since 2000-01.

After the 2016 season he would leave the club to go to the Saginaw Spirit of the OHL.

Carbery would return to Capitals family in 2017 taking over as the head coach of the AHL franchise Hershey Bears. Carbery is one of four coaches to ever win coach of the year awards at both the AHL and ECHL levels.

“We are extremely pleased to name Spencer as our new head coach,” Capitals GM Brian MacLellan. “Spencer is one of the best young coaches in the game who’s had success at every level at which he has coached. We feel his leadership, communication skills, ability to develop players and familiarity with our organization will be a tremendous asset as he makes this next step in his coaching career.”

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.