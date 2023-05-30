SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Study finds brain abnormality that could be linked to sudden infant death syndrome

FILE - Scientists looked into one theory for the cause of SIDS, which is a disruption of...
FILE - Scientists looked into one theory for the cause of SIDS, which is a disruption of breathing.(Unsplash)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Sudden infant death syndrome, or SIDS, is the leading cause of death for babies in their first year of life and the cause has been a mystery.

Most of the time it happens when the baby is asleep.

Scientists looked into one theory for the cause of SIDS, which is a disruption of breathing.

A team studied 58 babies who had died of SIDS and compared them to a control group of a dozen babies whose causes of death were unknown.

They found an abnormality in the brain receptor of the SIDS babies.

The receptor is involved in the body’s protective response to low oxygen, causing us to awaken and gasp for air.

An abnormality could interfere with that kick-start breathing process.

The finding suggested that a larger group of SIDS cases may be related to this brain receptor abnormality.

The study was published in the Journal of Neuropathology and Experimental Neurology.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Passengers aboard the Carnival Sunshine dealt with a scary end to their vacation as the cruise...
Passengers recount Carnival Sunshine taking on rough seas during return to port
The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on Storage Road near Church Hill Road in the Hollywood...
1 dead, 5 injured in Charleston Co. shooting
Trivelle Fowler, 34, of Holly Hill was charged with one count of murder after a shooting in...
Coroner identifies victim of Moncks Corner shooting
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deadly shooting involving an...
Woman found dead in wheelchair, suspect shot dead by SC deputies
Health experts at MUSC are warning about a rise in a certain type of strep infections among...
‘Very, very unusual’: MUSC doctors see spike in Invasive Strep cases

Latest News

In this image taken from video, investigators inspect the building after a Ukrainian drone...
Russia says drones lightly damage Moscow buildings before dawn, while Ukraine’s capital bombarded
The Charleston community will say farewell to its police chief at a Celebration of Life service...
WATCH LIVE: Charleston Police to escore Chief Luther Reynolds to funeral site
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
Artificial intelligence threatens extinction, experts say in new warning
President Joe Biden is shown with first lady Jill Biden and other family members after a...
Biden attends memorial Mass to mark 8 years since son Beau’s death from brain cancer
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes scheduled to report to prison