Summerville youth group on mission to save monarch butterflies

Young volunteers with Katie's Krops are looking to save endangered monarch butterflies.
Young volunteers with Katie's Krops are looking to save endangered monarch butterflies.
By Dayna Drake
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:14 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Youth volunteers in Dorchester County are on a mission to help save the endangered monarch butterfly.

Kids who volunteer with Katie’s Krops, a youth-run vegetable garden, are working on projects that will aid in the effort to save the butterflies.

The group, compromised of volunteers between the ages of one and ten, started their mission by tagging monarch butterflies during their migration.

Monarch Meadows houses a ten-by-ten butterfly house, a meadow of milkweed, the host plant to...
Monarch Meadows houses a ten-by-ten butterfly house, a meadow of milkweed, the host plant to the Monarch butterfly, raised beds filled with plants, and children passionate about making a difference in this world.(Picasa | Katie's Krops)

Now, a section of their garden, on the campus of Crossroads Community Church in Summerville is home to a butterfly house, a meadow of milkweed and more to aid those butterflies.

The kids received help from Pipevine Plus Nursery in Goose Creek, the Summerville Parks and Recreation Department, an architect student from Clemson University and more.

Katie’s Krops says nine butterflies have hatched in the few short weeks since the butterfly house opened.

You can “adopt” a monarch while helping the youth volunteers on their mission by clicking here.

