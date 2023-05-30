Victims’ families sue woman’s estate after fatal 2021 motorcycle crash

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The estate of a woman who was set to face charges in a double fatal crash is being sued.

That woman, Crystal Henderson, died one month after veering across the centerline and colliding head on with a motorcycle, police said.

Both the driver and the passenger of that motorcycle were killed, and now their families are suing Henderson’s estate, and the owner of the vehicle she was driving that night.

The lawsuit, filed in Charleston County, argues that the premature deaths of Chad Belue and Leah Cook, the driver and passenger of one of the motorcycles that were hit, were directly because of Henderson’s “careless, negligent and reckless” conduct.

The crash happened on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive and Charlie Hall Boulevard on the night of December 26, 2021.

Police say investigators had developed probable cause to charge Henderson with two counts of felony driving under the influence, one count of DUI, and one count of open container.

However, on January 27, 2022, Henderson died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Alan Tanenbaum, one of the attorneys representing the families, said right now they are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, working to determine exactly where Henderson was leading up to the accident.

Tanenbaum said they’re also taking a look at any other potential liable parties, like where Henderson was drinking, and who was serving her.

He said somebody knows the answer, and he would appreciate it if anyone who knows where Henderson was that night would step forward.

Anyone with any information can reach out to alan@tanlaw.com.

