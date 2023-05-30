SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Victims’ families sue woman’s estate after fatal 2021 motorcycle crash

Both the driver and the passenger of that motorcycle were killed, and now their families are...
Both the driver and the passenger of that motorcycle were killed, and now their families are suing Henderson's estate, and the owner of the vehicle she was driving that night.(Live 5)
By Molly McBride
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The estate of a woman who was set to face charges in a double fatal crash is being sued.

That woman, Crystal Henderson, died one month after veering across the centerline and colliding head on with a motorcycle, police said.

Both the driver and the passenger of that motorcycle were killed, and now their families are suing Henderson’s estate, and the owner of the vehicle she was driving that night.

The lawsuit, filed in Charleston County, argues that the premature deaths of Chad Belue and Leah Cook, the driver and passenger of one of the motorcycles that were hit, were directly because of Henderson’s “careless, negligent and reckless” conduct.

The crash happened on Magwood Drive between Ashley Crossing Drive and Charlie Hall Boulevard on the night of December 26, 2021.

Police say investigators had developed probable cause to charge Henderson with two counts of felony driving under the influence, one count of DUI, and one count of open container.

However, on January 27, 2022, Henderson died from injuries she sustained in the crash.

Alan Tanenbaum, one of the attorneys representing the families, said right now they are in the preliminary stages of the investigation, working to determine exactly where Henderson was leading up to the accident.

Tanenbaum said they’re also taking a look at any other potential liable parties, like where Henderson was drinking, and who was serving her.

He said somebody knows the answer, and he would appreciate it if anyone who knows where Henderson was that night would step forward.

Anyone with any information can reach out to alan@tanlaw.com.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trivelle Fowler, 34, of Holly Hill was charged with one count of murder after a shooting in...
Coroner identifies victim of Moncks Corner shooting
The Summerville Police Department says three people were injured in a Saturday shooting.
3 injured Summerville shooting, 1 in custody, police say
The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deadly shooting involving an...
Woman found dead in wheelchair, suspect shot dead by SC deputies
Moncks Corner Police Department says a a home on Birchwood Drive is being investigated after a...
Moncks Corner Police investigate woman’s death
Health experts at MUSC are warning about a rise in a certain type of strep infections among...
‘Very, very unusual’: MUSC doctors see spike in Invasive Strep cases

Latest News

A ‘Missing Man Table’ ceremony involves an unoccupied table, set with certain items that...
Lowcountry restaurant honors fallen service members with ‘Missing Hero Table’
Dorchester County unveiled its Veterans Monument Monday morning during its Memorial Day...
Dorchester County unveils Veterans Monument at Memorial Day ceremony
VIDEO: Dorchester County unveils Veterans Monument at Memorial Day ceremony
Passengers aboard the Carnival Sunshine dealt with a scary end to their vacation as the cruise...
Passengers recount Carnival Sunshine taking on rough seas during return to port