Warm weather continues with small rain chances!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A nice stretch of weather is on the way as we transition away from the unseasonably cool and wet weather we experienced over the first half of the Memorial Day weekend. We expect a mix of sun and clouds today with the chance of a couple showers and storms this afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s inland, 70s at the beaches. Water temperature continues to be very cool for this time of the year at 70° this morning. Last year on this date, the water temperature was 81°. Not much change is expected for the rest of this week. We expect a daily chance of rain, albeit small, along with highs in the low 80s and lows in the 60s.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 83.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 84.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 83.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 81.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 84.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 81.

