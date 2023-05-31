SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 person dead in power plant explosion in Texas

FILE - The Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin, Texas, was the site of a fatal explosion.
FILE - The Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin, Texas, was the site of a fatal explosion.(KBTX)
By KWTX Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - One person died Wednesday in a power plant boiler explosion on Wednesday morning, authorities said.

The incident occurred at 8 a.m. during the commissioning of a new auxiliary boiler, leading to the on-site team immediately calling 911 and implementing emergency response protocols.

Robertson County first responders went to the Oak Grove Power Plant in Franklin after initial reports of an explosion with multiple injuries, according to the Robertson County Emergency Management.

Upon arrival, crews found that there was an explosion from a boiler, and there was one person seriously injured who succumbed to their injuries.

“Our sincerest thoughts and prayers are with the families of those impacted by this unfortunate event, and we would like to thank the local first responders for their quick response and efforts to render aid,” said a spokesperson for the Oak Grove Power Plant.

There were no other injuries, and the incident is under control.

All other employees and contractors have been accounted for and there are no other known injuries at this time.

Oak Grove remains in operation and is generating electricity.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on Storage Road near Church Hill Road in the Hollywood...
1 dead, 5 injured in Charleston Co. shooting
Passengers aboard the Carnival Sunshine dealt with a scary end to their vacation as the cruise...
Passengers recount Carnival Sunshine taking on rough seas during return to port
The Charleston community paid its final farewell to Police Chief Luther Reynolds at a...
‘Stay strong, be kind’: Charleston bids farewell to Police Chief Luther Reynolds
Both the driver and the passenger of that motorcycle were killed, and now their families are...
Victims’ families sue woman’s estate after fatal 2021 motorcycle crash
A wrongful death lawsuit names the owners of the Summerville Station Apartments as well as its...
Lawyers allege apartments were a “tinderbox” in new wrongful death suit

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday he will send South Carolina National Guard troops to Texas.
McMaster sending SC troops to TX to ‘hold line’ on southern border
The virus causes symptoms similar to the flu and COVID-19.
Unfamiliar respiratory virus causes big problems for some
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Some residents of collapsed Iowa building remain missing, while pets were rescued from safer area
The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are...
Oklahoma high court strikes down 2 abortion bans; procedure remains illegal in most cases
This undated photo released by the Cassville Missouri Police Dept., shows a portrait of Dr....
Body of Missouri ER doctor had apparent gunshot wound, found in Arkansas body of water