1 wounded in shooting at North Charleston gas station

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police confirmed one victim was wounded Wednesday afternoon at a gas station on Rivers Avenue.

Police responded shortly before 2 p.m. to the 3700 block of Rivers where witnesses reported a large police presence at an Exxon station.

Police spokesman Harve Jacobs says one male victim was taken to an area hospital.

No arrests have been made so far. Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police Tip Line at 843-607-2076 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Witnesses are reporting a large police presence at a North Charleston gas station as police say they are investigating a reported shooting. (Provided)

Multiple police units have surrounded that station, witnesses say.

There is no word from police on how many people have been injured or the extent of those injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

