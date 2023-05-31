SC Lottery
Amber Alert issued in Wisconsin for missing 1-year-old girl

The Milwaukee Police Department needs assistance to locate Khennedy Parker who was last seen in the area of the 2400 block of N. 50th St. Milwaukee, WI. Khennedy was last seen with Khijuan Parker, unknown mode of travel. Please contact the Milwaukee Police Department- Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405 with any information.(Wisconsin DOJ)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued statewide in Wisconsin for a 1-year-old from Milwaukee.

Khennedy Parker is believed to be with Khijuan Parker, a 29-year-old man, described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. His hair is braided to the back with a zig-zag design. He was last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt with a blue graphic design on the front, light blue jeans and yellow and white Jordan shoes.

Khennedy was wearing only a diaper when she was last seen. She is 2 feet tall and 35 pounds. She has a scar above her right eyebrow.

Milwaukee police issued the alert.

They were last seen on the 2400-block of N. 50th Street in Milwaukee.

Police don’t know how Parker is traveling, so the alert was issued statewide.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911 or the Milwaukee Police Department’s Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7405.

