CHS sees record-breaking Memorial Day weekend, prepares for busy summer

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Memorial Day weekend was busy at the Charleston International Airport, and officials believe it was just a tease for what’s to come.

They say they saw a record-breaking amount of travelers for the holiday weekend, with a 15% increase in travelers passing through TSA checkpoint compared to this time last year.

CEO of Charleston County Aviation Authority Elliot Summey says the uptick was well anticipated two months ago, so the airport knew to have extra staff on deck to ensure things flowed smoothly, including additional guest services personnel, parking attendants, police presence and more.

They’re now looking towards what’s next: summer, and that includes July 4 and Labor Day.

The airport has a few construction projects in the works with the goal of enhancing passenger experience.

“We’re adding another line at the TSA checkpoint,” Summey said. “We’ve added the curb bag check-in, and you’ll see we’re doing some construction out there to alleviate the congestion on the curb to create just more space for our folks.”

He says CHS is blessed to be fully staffed and they’re prepared for a very busy summer packed with both departures and arrivals.

