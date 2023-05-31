SC Lottery
Claflin University among HBCUs awarded Dept. of Education grants

Four historically Black colleges and universities were awarded grants on Wednesday as a response to bomb threats that impacted operations and those and other schools last year.((Source: WIS))
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four historically Black colleges and universities were awarded grants on Wednesday as a response to bomb threats that impacted operations and those and other schools last year.

The U.S. Department of Education awarded the Project School Emergency Response to Violence grants to assist the schools in “restoring a safe environment conducive to learning.”

Claflin University in Orangeburg was one of the schools awarded the grant. The school was awarded $440,000 that they will use to hire a licensed social worker and for programs to identify distress, anxiety and stress among students and staff.

“The bomb threats last year that targeted several Historically Black Colleges and Universities traumatized their campus communities, disrupted learning, and drained resources by prompting costly campus lockdowns, class cancellations, and law enforcement activities,” U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said. “The Biden-Harris administration will always stand by HBCUs and unequivocally condemn racist efforts to terrorize Black students and educators and deprive them of their right to safe, welcoming, and nurturing environments for teaching and learning. The Project SERV grants announced today will help four HBCUs directly impacted by these bomb threats to better serve students, faculty, and staff by increasing access to mental health and wellness services and improving other vital supports.”

Along with Claflin, Texas Southern University, Delaware State University, and Howard University, all received Project SERV grants.

HBCUs that have been previously awarded Project SERV grants are Tougaloo College, Fayetteville State University, Southern University Law Center, Fisk University, Coppin State University, North Carolina Central University, Philander Smith College, and Hampton University.

