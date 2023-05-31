SC Lottery
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston County Memorial Day shooting

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says one person was killed and five others were injured in a shooting near a nightclub in the Hollywood area Monday night
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has identified the North Charleston man killed Monday night in a shooting that left five others wounded.

Deshawn Stephens, 22, died Monday at the scene of the shooting in the 5000 block of Storage Road, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Charleston County deputies responded to the shooting, which happened at approximately 9:50 p.m. near Church Hill Road in the Hollywood area, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Two hours before the shooting, Knapp said deputies had responded to a report of a large crowd in the area and found a neighborhood party.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

Charleston County deputies say they responded to the area two hours before the shooting to investigate a report of a crowd in the area, saying the found a large party.(Live 5)

