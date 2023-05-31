Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston County Memorial Day shooting

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner has identified the North Charleston man killed Monday night in a shooting that left five others wounded.

Deshawn Stephens, 22, died Monday at the scene of the shooting in the 5000 block of Storage Road, Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said.

Charleston County deputies responded to the shooting, which happened at approximately 9:50 p.m. near Church Hill Road in the Hollywood area, sheriff’s spokesman Andrew Knapp said. Two hours before the shooting, Knapp said deputies had responded to a report of a large crowd in the area and found a neighborhood party.

No arrests have been made in the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

