Deputies search for missing Beaufort Co. man

John Matthew Salter, 40, was last seen in the Brays Island area of Sheldon, according to...
John Matthew Salter, 40, was last seen in the Brays Island area of Sheldon, according to authorities.(Live 5)
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:12 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 40-year-old man Tuesday night.

John Matthew Salter, 40, was last seen in the Brays Island area of Sheldon, according to authorities.

Salter is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Officials believe he is driving a gray 2019 Toyota Tacoma with black rims and South Carolina plates of UCX119.

Deputies say Salter’s acquaintances are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

