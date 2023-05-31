Deputies search for missing Beaufort Co. man

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 40-year-old man Tuesday night.

John Matthew Salter, 40, was last seen in the Brays Island area of Sheldon, according to authorities.

Salter is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds.

Officials believe he is driving a gray 2019 Toyota Tacoma with black rims and South Carolina plates of UCX119.

Deputies say Salter’s acquaintances are concerned for his well-being.

Anyone with information on where he might be is asked to call Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

