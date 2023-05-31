SC Lottery
FBI seeking photos, videos to identify suspects in Florida Memorial Day beach shooting

Police respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Fla., Monday...
Police respond to a shooting near the Hollywood Beach Broadwalk in Hollywood, Fla., Monday evening, May 29, 2023. (Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (AP) — The FBI is looking for any photos and videos that could help identify suspects in a Memorial Day shooting at a popular Florida beach promenade in which nine people were wounded, including a 1-year-old child.

The FBI issued a statement Wednesday asking for people to upload any visual evidence from the shooting to a page on their website.

“When the FBI has established digital media tip lines in the past, the public responded with a tremendous volume of information that is then reviewed by investigators,” the bureau statement said.

Authorities are searching for three suspects in the shooting, which police said began as a group of people fought in front of a busy stretch of shops on the Hollywood Oceanfront Broadwalk around 7 p.m. Monday.

Two 18-year-old men involved in the altercation have been arrested on firearms charges, police said. Five handguns have been recovered, including one that was reported stolen in the Miami area and another in Texas, they said.

The shooting happened during busy holiday weekend festivities at the popular beach destination just south of Fort Lauderdale.

Police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said four children between the ages of 1 and 17 were hit, along with five adults between 25 and 65. Six of those who were shot were hospitalized in stable condition and three were released after treatment.

The names of those wounded have not been released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

