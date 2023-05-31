Hundreds sign petition to reinstate Colleton Co. School District superintendent

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Nearly two weeks ago, the Colleton County School Board voted to place their superintendent on administrative leave. Now, hundreds of community members have signed a petition to reinstate her.

Dr. Vallerie Cave was placed on leave while the school board “investigates information” that was brought to their attention on May 18, according to district officials.

The Coalition for a Better Colleton started the petition Tuesday, and as of Wednesday afternoon, it had over 400 signatures.

Chairman for Coalition for a Better Colleton Hiram E. M. Davis says they decided to start the petition because students at Colleton County High School expressed concerns about Cave not being able to attend their graduation.

“They didn’t feel that it was appropriate or was it far to have Dr. Cave not be in attendance to the graduation and give them the diplomas that they’ve worked hard for and she’s worked hard to sign,” Davis said.

Davis met with the students in confidence and agreed to keep their identities secret, because the students had fears that if they spoke up it would jeopardize their graduation.

The petition asks for Cave to be reinstated immediately, so that Cave can present Colleton County High School students with their diplomas at their graduation on June 3.

“I believe and I am assured that Dr. Cave really should be here Saturday, because she’s brought the children to where they’re at now, so it wouldn’t be fair to the children for them not to see her,” Jeraldo Brown, an alumni and parent at Colleton County School District, said.

The Colleton County School District and its board members have not issued statements on the petition.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.