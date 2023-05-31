McMaster sending SC troops to TX to ‘hold line’ on southern border

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday he will send South Carolina National Guard troops to Texas.

The move he said in a post on Twitter, made at the request of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, will have South Carolina troops “help hold the line on the southern border.”

“The safety and security of South Carolinians require that we stop the drug cartels, criminals and terrorists from entering our country to peddle their poison,” the post states.

The Governor’s Office has not yet said how many troops McMaster is deploying or how long they are expected to stay in Texas.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

