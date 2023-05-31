SC Lottery
Navarro advances, Rogers upset in 1st round of French Open

Lowcountry native Emma Navarro is moving on in the Credit One Charleston Open after a 1st round...
Lowcountry native Emma Navarro is moving on in the Credit One Charleston Open after a 1st round win over Madison Bringle on Tuesday(Alice Keeney Photography | Credit One Charleston Open)
By Kevin Bilodeau
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARIS, FRANCE (WCSC) - Lowcountry natives Shelby Rogers and Emma Navarro each played their first round matches at the French Open on Tuesday but only one was able to advance.

Navarro rallied in the third set for a win over Russia’s Erika Andreeva 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 for her first ever win in a Grand Slam event. Navarro was down 3-0 in the final set before winning 5 games in a row to take control of the match.

Rogers, who also got out to a lead in her match would fall in three sets to Petra Martic, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2. The 32nd seed in the tournament and ranked 34th in the world in the latest WTA rankings, fell behind 3-1 in the final set and couldn’t recover.

Navarro will be back in action on Thursday morning in the 2nd round of the tournament facing Bianca Adreescu of Canada.

