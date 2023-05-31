SC Lottery
North Charleston Police respond to reported shooting

Witnesses are reporting a large police presence at a North Charleston gas station as police say...
Witnesses are reporting a large police presence at a North Charleston gas station as police say they are investigating a reported shooting.(Provided)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Witnesses are reporting a large police presence at a North Charleston gas station as police say they are investigating a reported shooting.

Police said on Twitter the incident is in the 3700 block of Rivers Avenue.

Multiple police units have surrounded that station, witnesses say.

There is no word from police on how many people have been injured or the extent of those injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

