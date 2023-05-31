SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Mike Pence to launch campaign for president

FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet,...
FILE - Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks to local residents during a meet and greet, Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in Des Moines, Iowa. In the coming weeks, at least four additional candidates are expected to launch their own campaigns for the White House, including Pence who is expected to launch his campaign in June. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press and JILL COLVIN
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence will officially launch his widely expected campaign for the Republican nomination for president in Iowa next week, adding another candidate to the growing GOP field and putting him in direct competition with his former boss.

Pence will hold a kickoff event in Des Moines on June 7, the date of his 64th birthday, according to two people familiar with his plans who spoke on condition of anonymity to share details ahead of the official announcement. He’ll also release a video message as part of the launch.

His team sees early-voting Iowa as critical to his potential path to victory and advisers say he plans to campaign aggressively for the state’s conservative, Evangelical Christian voters. The campaign is expected to lean heavily on town halls and retail stops aimed at showcasing Pence’s personality as he tries to emerge from former President Donald Trump’s shadow.

The week will be a busy one for GOP announcements. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie is planning to launch his campaign Tuesday evening at a town hall event in New Hampshire and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum will announce on June 7 in Fargo.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on Storage Road near Church Hill Road in the Hollywood...
1 dead, 5 injured in Charleston Co. shooting
Passengers aboard the Carnival Sunshine dealt with a scary end to their vacation as the cruise...
Passengers recount Carnival Sunshine taking on rough seas during return to port
The Charleston community paid its final farewell to Police Chief Luther Reynolds at a...
‘Stay strong, be kind’: Charleston bids farewell to Police Chief Luther Reynolds
North Charleston Police confirmed one victim was wounded Wednesday afternoon at a gas station...
1 wounded in shooting at North Charleston gas station
The Charleston County Coroner has identified the North Charleston man killed Monday night in a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston County Memorial Day shooting

Latest News

Police say the vandalism happened on May 24 in the alley between 474 King St. and 468 King St.
Police seek assistance in identifying suspects in downtown vandalism
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson stands during...
Fast start to jury selection at trial of ex-deputy accused of failing to confront Parkland shooter
Unemployment
Tips on saving money after a layoff
Officials said they are spending an estimated over $3,000 per month on the new technology.
Charleston Co. 911 center implements AI to handle some nonemergency calls
Tips on saving money after a layoff