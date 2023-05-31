Pet Helpers urgently seeking fosters

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Pet Helpers is asking for the community to step up and become fosters for the puppies and kittens in its shelter.

For the first time in its history, the shelter is offering the chance at incentives for fosters.

Shelter officials say they’ve been flooded with kittens and puppies over the last several weeks and expect more cats in the coming months.

To encourage fosters, the shelter will enter anyone who completes a foster care assessment by June 30 in a drawing for a $250 gift card.

The shelter says it provides everything needed to care for a foster pet and detailed care instructions and emergency resources.

Information on fostering can be found on the shelter’s website or by emailing the foster care team at fostercare@pethelpers.org.

