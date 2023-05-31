SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Pet Helpers urgently seeking fosters

Pet Helpers is asking for the community to step up and become fosters for the puppies and kittens in its shelter.
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Pet Helpers is asking for the community to step up and become fosters for the puppies and kittens in its shelter.

For the first time in its history, the shelter is offering the chance at incentives for fosters.

Shelter officials say they’ve been flooded with kittens and puppies over the last several weeks and expect more cats in the coming months.

To encourage fosters, the shelter will enter anyone who completes a foster care assessment by June 30 in a drawing for a $250 gift card.

The shelter says it provides everything needed to care for a foster pet and detailed care instructions and emergency resources.

Information on fostering can be found on the shelter’s website or by emailing the foster care team at fostercare@pethelpers.org.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on Storage Road near Church Hill Road in the Hollywood...
1 dead, 5 injured in Charleston Co. shooting
Passengers aboard the Carnival Sunshine dealt with a scary end to their vacation as the cruise...
Passengers recount Carnival Sunshine taking on rough seas during return to port
The Charleston community paid its final farewell to Police Chief Luther Reynolds at a...
‘Stay strong, be kind’: Charleston bids farewell to Police Chief Luther Reynolds
Both the driver and the passenger of that motorcycle were killed, and now their families are...
Victims’ families sue woman’s estate after fatal 2021 motorcycle crash
A wrongful death lawsuit names the owners of the Summerville Station Apartments as well as its...
Lawyers allege apartments were a “tinderbox” in new wrongful death suit

Latest News

VIDEO: Pet Helpers urgently seeking fosters
The Charleston County Coroner has identified the North Charleston man killed Monday night in a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston County Memorial Day shooting
VIDEO: Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston County Memorial Day shooting
[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
Charleston Co. teachers concerned after budget delay