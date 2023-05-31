Police seek assistance in identifying suspects in downtown vandalism

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying people who they believe were involved in a vandalism downtown.

Police say El Jefe on King Street was vandalized on May 24. Authorities are looking to identify three of six people who were involved, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if you wish to stay anonymous.

