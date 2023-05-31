SC Lottery
Police seek assistance in identifying suspects in downtown vandalism

By Marissa Lute
By Marissa Lute
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying people who they believe were involved in a vandalism downtown.

Police say El Jefe on King Street was vandalized on May 24. Authorities are looking to identify three of six people who were involved, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-743-7200 or Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111, if you wish to stay anonymous.

