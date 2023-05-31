SC Lottery
SC shrimp harvest opens Thursday

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is opening commercial shrimp trawling in all legal South Carolina waters.
By Steven Ardary
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is opening commercial shrimp trawling in all legal South Carolina waters.

The season begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The beginning of shrimp season is usually in mid- to late May. Officials set the date based on studying the shrimp to determine if a majority of female white shrimp have spawned at least once.

“We monitored the progress of white shrimp spawning by conducting regular sampling all along the South Carolina coast throughout the month of May,” Biologist Jeff Brunson said.

Commercial shrimping in South Carolina generally has three periods. A spring season for white shrimp, a summer brown shrimp season and a fall white shrimp season.

