Spotty rain possible each day through the weekend!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Overnight showers have faded away and it should be a mainly dry start to our Wednesday. A mix of sun and clouds are likely today with a slight chance of rain/storms this afternoon and evening. Highs will top out in the low to mid 80s inland, 70s at the beaches.

TROPICS: A disorganized area of showers and storms are located over the central Gulf of Mexico. Slow development into an area of low pressure, and a possible tropical system, are low as it crosses Florida and moves off the East Coast over the weekend. Chance of development is 20% over the next 7 days. We’ll keep you updated!

TODAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain. High 83.

THURSDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain. High 82.

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 83.

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 84.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 82.

