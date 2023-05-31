State officials warn Medicaid members of potential scams

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services wants Medicaid members to be on the lookout for scams.

Across the nation, Medicaid members have recently received texts, calls and emails asking them for money or gift cards to either keep or reinstate health coverage.

Officials say they don’t believe this scam has made its way to the Palmetto State quite yet, but they’re being proactive with their warning.

Currently, Healthy Connections Medicaid is sending legitimate texts to notify Medicaid members about their annual review form, and only members who have a valid cell phone number on file will receive the messages.

South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says any text, email, or phone call from Healthy Connections Medicaid will not ask you for money.

“Nobody legitimate will reach out and ask for money or a gift card or something of monetary value in relation to your Medicaid enrollment,” Director of Strategic Communications Jeff Leieritz said.

If you do experience what you suspect to be a scam, you are asked to contact the Medicaid fraud hotline at (888) 364-3224 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also email FraudRes@scdhhs.gov.

