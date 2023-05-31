SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

State officials warn Medicaid members of potential scams

Across the nation, Medicaid members have recently received texts, calls and emails asking them...
Across the nation, Medicaid members have recently received texts, calls and emails asking them for money or gift cards to either keep or reinstate health coverage.(wvlt)
By Meredith Blair
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services wants Medicaid members to be on the lookout for scams.

Across the nation, Medicaid members have recently received texts, calls and emails asking them for money or gift cards to either keep or reinstate health coverage.

Officials say they don’t believe this scam has made its way to the Palmetto State quite yet, but they’re being proactive with their warning.

Currently, Healthy Connections Medicaid is sending legitimate texts to notify Medicaid members about their annual review form, and only members who have a valid cell phone number on file will receive the messages.

South Carolina Department of Health and Human Services says any text, email, or phone call from Healthy Connections Medicaid will not ask you for money.

“Nobody legitimate will reach out and ask for money or a gift card or something of monetary value in relation to your Medicaid enrollment,” Director of Strategic Communications Jeff Leieritz said.

If you do experience what you suspect to be a scam, you are asked to contact the Medicaid fraud hotline at (888) 364-3224 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also email FraudRes@scdhhs.gov.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shooting happened around 9:50 p.m. on Storage Road near Church Hill Road in the Hollywood...
1 dead, 5 injured in Charleston Co. shooting
Passengers aboard the Carnival Sunshine dealt with a scary end to their vacation as the cruise...
Passengers recount Carnival Sunshine taking on rough seas during return to port
The Charleston community paid its final farewell to Police Chief Luther Reynolds at a...
‘Stay strong, be kind’: Charleston bids farewell to Police Chief Luther Reynolds
North Charleston Police confirmed one victim was wounded Wednesday afternoon at a gas station...
1 wounded in shooting at North Charleston gas station
The Charleston County Coroner has identified the North Charleston man killed Monday night in a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston County Memorial Day shooting

Latest News

A 2% hospitality and accommodations tax already applies to when visitors pay their bills at...
State bill allows more local investment in workforce housing
Hundreds of community members have signed a petition to reinstate Dr. Vallerie Cave as Colleton...
Hundreds sign petition to reinstate Colleton Co. School District superintendent
Memorial Day weekend was busy at the Charleston International Airport, and officials believe it...
CHS sees record-breaking Memorial Day weekend, prepares for busy summer
Police say the vandalism happened on May 24 in the alley between 474 King St. and 468 King St.
Police seek assistance in identifying suspects in downtown vandalism