WATCH LIVE: Irmo firefighter who died in the line of duty is laid to rest
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Irmo firefighter who died in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Wednesday.
Firefighter James Michael Muller is being honored with a procession followed by a funeral service.
The funeral service will be held at Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Columbia on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.
Gov. Henry McMaster also ordered all flags on state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday in honor of Muller.
