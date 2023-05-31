SC Lottery
WATCH LIVE: Irmo firefighter who died in the line of duty is laid to rest

By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An Irmo firefighter who died in the line of duty will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

Firefighter James Michael Muller is being honored with a procession followed by a funeral service.

The funeral service will be held at Riverland Hills Baptist Church in Columbia on Wednesday at 2:00 p.m.

Gov. Henry McMaster also ordered all flags on state buildings be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until sunset on Wednesday in honor of Muller.

