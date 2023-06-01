19-year-old faces charges in fatal Moncks Corner motorcycle crash

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a 19-year-old has been charged in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday morning.

Jaden Thomas Jack Hood, 19, is charged with hit and run accident with death, felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana 28 grams or less, violation of city ordinance

Police say Hood tried to change lanes on Highway 52 near Oakley Road and forced a motorcycle off the road.

The driver was identified as 59-year-old Robert C. Ingraham.

Police say Hood had a bond hearing Thursday morning, but it was denied.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Moncks Corner Police Department are investigating.

