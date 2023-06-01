SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

19-year-old faces charges in fatal Moncks Corner motorcycle crash

Moncks Corner Police have charged a man with felony DUI and other charges in a deadly crash that killed a motorcyclist Wednesday afternoon.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Police say a 19-year-old has been charged in connection to a fatal motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday morning.

Jaden Thomas Jack Hood, 19, is charged with hit and run accident with death, felony DUI resulting in great bodily injury or death, driving under suspension, possession of marijuana 28 grams or less, violation of city ordinance

Police say Hood tried to change lanes on Highway 52 near Oakley Road and forced a motorcycle off the road.

The driver was identified as 59-year-old Robert C. Ingraham.

Police say Hood had a bond hearing Thursday morning, but it was denied.

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Moncks Corner Police Department are investigating.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police confirmed one victim was wounded Wednesday afternoon at a gas station...
1 wounded in shooting at North Charleston gas station
The Charleston County Coroner has identified the North Charleston man killed Monday night in a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston County Memorial Day shooting
Police say the vandalism happened on May 24 in the alley between 474 King St. and 468 King St.
Police seek assistance in identifying suspects in downtown vandalism
Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday he will send South Carolina National Guard troops to Texas.
McMaster sending SC troops to TX to ‘hold line’ on southern border
Alex Murdaugh, who is serving prison time for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and...
Murdaugh enters plea during federal court appearance

Latest News

Crews demolished the old Piggly Wiggly store on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in May of 2018 after...
Charleston seeking public input on fate of old Piggly Wiggly’s redevelopment
Advocates for the gay and queer community in Charleston say they are excited for big plans and...
LBGTQ+ advocates talk political climate entering pride month
Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh is celebrating his 30th anniversary with Live 5 News.
Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh celebrates 30 years with Live 5 News
VIDEO: Charleston seeking public input on fate of old Piggly Wiggly’s redevelopment
While low speed vehicles are allowed on Palm Boulevard, a state highway, golf carts are not.
Golf cart violation increase, Isle of Palms Police stress island roadway laws