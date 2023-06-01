SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Berkeley Co. man charged with criminal solicitation of a minor

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a 54-year-old Bonneau man was arrested after trying to meet someone he believed to be a minor for sex.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a 54-year-old Bonneau man was arrested after trying to meet someone he believed to be a minor for sex.

Richard Edward Mitchell was charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor.

Members of the Internet Crimes Against Children task force from the Goose Creek Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Mount Pleasant Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Charleston Police confirmed one victim was wounded Wednesday afternoon at a gas station...
1 wounded in shooting at North Charleston gas station
The Charleston County Coroner has identified the North Charleston man killed Monday night in a...
Coroner identifies man killed in Charleston County Memorial Day shooting
Police say the vandalism happened on May 24 in the alley between 474 King St. and 468 King St.
Police seek assistance in identifying suspects in downtown vandalism
Gov. Henry McMaster said Wednesday he will send South Carolina National Guard troops to Texas.
McMaster sending SC troops to TX to ‘hold line’ on southern border
Alex Murdaugh, who is serving prison time for the June 2021 murders of his wife, Maggie, and...
Murdaugh enters plea during federal court appearance

Latest News

VIDEO: Berkeley Co. man charged with criminal solicitation of a minor
Spirit Airlines reported a technical glitch Thursday and warned customers to expect delays and...
Spirit Airlines glitch causing delays at airports, including Charleston’s
North Charleston Police confirmed one victim was wounded Wednesday afternoon at a gas station...
1 wounded in shooting at North Charleston gas station
Charleston County officials are seeking public input on the county’s comprehensive plan as part...
Charleston Co. seeks input on comprehensive plan