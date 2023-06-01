Berkeley Co. man charged with criminal solicitation of a minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says a 54-year-old Bonneau man was arrested after trying to meet someone he believed to be a minor for sex.

Richard Edward Mitchell was charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor.

Members of the Internet Crimes Against Children task force from the Goose Creek Police Department made the arrest. Investigators with the Naval Criminal Investigative Service and Mount Pleasant Police Department assisted in the investigation.

