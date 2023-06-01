Charleston Co. seeks input on comprehensive plan

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County officials are seeking public input on the county’s comprehensive plan as part of its five-year review process.

The county will host six public workshops and an online workshop throughout the summer to gather input and opinions on changes to the comprehensive plan.

The changes include a compilation of public input, staff recommendations and amendments added by the county planning commission.

“Public participation in the comprehensive planning process is critical to ensure County growth is consistent with the community’s vision,” Planning Director Joel Evans said. “Public input also helps guide the provision of County services and impacts future policy decisions that improve the general welfare of all citizens and visitors to Charleston County.”

South Carolina law requires comprehensive plans to be reviewed every five years and updated at least once every 10 years.

The six public workshops begin Wednesday and take place at the following locations:

June 7, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Berkeley Electric Cooperative, Johns Island Community Room

1135 Main Road, Johns Island

June 14, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Baxter-Patrick James Island Library, Community Room A

1858 S. Grimball Road, James Island

June 28, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Wando Mount Pleasant Library, Community Room A

1400 Carolina Park Boulevard, Mount Pleasant

July 12, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Bee’s Ferry West Ashley Library, Community Room A

3035 Sanders Road, Charleston

July 26, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce Building, Second Floor Board Room

4922 O’Hear Avenue, North Charleston

August 28, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Jane Edwards Elementary, Cafeteria

1960 Jane Edwards Road, Edisto Island

Additionally, the plan can be reviewed and comments can be submitted beginning Monday here.

