Charleston seeking public input on fate of old Piggly Wiggly’s redevelopment

City to present 3 options for revitalizing West Ashley property
Crews demolished the old Piggly Wiggly store on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in May of 2018 after the city of Charleston purchased the property.
Crews demolished the old Piggly Wiggly store on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard in May of 2018 after the city of Charleston purchased the property.(Live 5/File)
By Rey Llerena
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The City of Charleston is seeking public input as they prepare to present different options for redeveloping the old Piggly Wiggly near the Northbridge in West Ashley.

The city will be holding a special meeting at the Pearl Theater on Sam Rittenberg Boulevard next Thursday, not far from where the supermarket used to stand.

“What we’re really seeking – the vision for the property is to have a gathering place for families with some restaurants, coffee shops,” Mayor John Tecklenburg said. “A civic place where we can have some civic meetings but also an entertainment venue for small performances, a Friday night move, for example, where families can gather and have some fun.”

The city bought the property back in 2018 after its owner wanted to turn it into a large gas station. The supermarket has been demolished and the land has sat vacant in the years since.

Officials will be presenting three different options during next week’s meeting on how to move forward with the site.

Tecklenburg said parking for the site is the biggest difference – with one proposal having an underground parking garage, another having surface parking and the final having a parking deck. Renderings haven’t been made available yet.

The city said all three proposals have different costs, which the city hasn’t yet revealed. They also said the option with underground parking is the most expensive but has the most space for potential amenities.

Tecklenburg said the project will be paid for via a special tax district already in place and the city’s parking revenues.

He said the public’s input during next Thursday’s meeting will help council members decide which option to move forward with for construction. It is expected to be brought before City Council for a vote on June 20.

